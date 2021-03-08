New York Attorney General Letitia James named two investigators to lead an “independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Governor Andrew Cuomo, former Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim and Anne Clark.

The press release states:

Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.

During Kim’s tenure at the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, he helped convict many high-ranking organized crime individuals, including Peter Gotti, boss of the Gambino family, for conspiring to kill Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano.

The selections come amid the demand for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign from the Democratic leader of New York’s Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, due to mounting allegations of sexual harassment while also undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, also a Democrat, stopped short of echoing Stewart-Cousins but said in a statement that “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

The allegations have grown worse in recent days, as a former press aide of Andrew Cuomo (D) has added her voice to the growing number calling for him to resign, claiming the politician invited her to his hotel room and embraced her after a work event in 2000.

Cuomo held his first press conference on Wednesday since giving Letitia James a referral to investigate claims that he sexually harassed at least two women in his administration.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo claimed.