Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) launched Tuesday a $1 million ad campaign in hopes of preventing the confirmation of Vanita Gupta as Associate Attorney General.

As the Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta would be third in command of the Department of Justice, giving her command over some of the most important divisions at the DOJ, including the Civil Division, Civil Rights Division, Criminal Division, Environment, Natural Resources Division, and Antitrust Division.

Gupta currently is part of a left-wing Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, where she is the President and CEO. In 2014, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General and was temporarily acting as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division.

The ad, Imagine, will start airing Tuesday night to combat the left’s attempt to confirm Gupta as an Associate Attorney General to impose changes to the Department of Justice. The ad will air nationally along with the D.C. market. The ad will also be aired on broadcast and cable in Arizona and West Virginia. JCN is spending $1 million on Imagine, along with an $800,000 previously ad buy against Gupta.

Imagine emphasizes parts of Gupta’s far left agenda: “stack the court in their favor,” “opposing excellent Justices” to put on the Supreme Court, and “pushing for a radical far-left agenda.”

“Vanita Gupta is part of the left’s dark money network – a network that expects a reward after spending hundreds of millions to help Biden and Democrats take office,” Carrie Severino, the President of JCN, said in a statement to Breitbart News.

There is opposition to Gupta’s conformation stemming from multiple Attorneys General across the country. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, along with five other Attorneys General, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden pushing him to withdraw Gupta’s nomination for Associate Attorney General:

Ms. Gupta’s past comments and track record have demonstrated her disinterest in meaningful police reform in favor of destructive policies that would defund the police. Her nomination will further divide our nation instead of implementing policies to protect our communities and support law enforcement.

Rokita continued the letter, referring to when Biden served as chair to the Senate Judiciary Committee and oversaw the Department of Justice during his time in the Senate. He should understand how “essential it is for the Department to have a healthy, cooperative relationship with local and state law enforcement.”

Also, nearly 100 conservative leaders signed a memo from the Conservative Action Project to stop the confirmation process. The memo pointed out Gupta’s association with “extreme leftist groups,” saying, Gupta “will bring the radical left’s culture war to the DOJ, jeopardizing safe policing through an agenda that is out of touch with Americans.”

In 2020, Gupta was asked by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) if she believed all Americans were racist. Gupta said, “We all have implicit bias and racial bias, yes I do.”

During Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing in 2018, Gupta said he is “one of the greatest threats to civil and human rights” if he were on the Supreme Court.

Previously reported by Breitbart News, after Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last year, Gupta claimed that the Trump administration’s push to fill the seat before the election could force Democrats to break old precedents for the sake of “democracy,” further saying, “Nothing is off the table,” specifically talking about a left-wing push to pack the Supreme Court.

Gupta’s views will also jeopardize the safety of communities. When speaking to NPR in December, she mentioned looking for alternatives other than policing to keeping communities safe, “not just using a policing approach,” she said.

JCN, along with Heritage Action for America and Americans for Public Trust, recently launched another coalition of conservative organizations who have spent more-than-$2 million in an ad buy in February. This is to combat Biden’s appointees with ties to dark money and radical ideas.