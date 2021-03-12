A customer waiting for his order at a Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville, Texas, on Wednesday helped police catch a fleeing suspect.

“Today, Jacksonville Police Officers attempted to stop a man in a stolen vehicle. The suspect ran through the Chick-fil-A parking lot,” the department said in a Facebook post with video footage of the incident:

However, just as the suspect darted past a white pickup truck in the restaurant’s drive-thru line, the driver swung open his door and knocked the individual off balance.

The police officer chasing the suspect quickly apprehended him, and the driver exited his vehicle and appeared to push an object away from the officer and suspect as the man was taken into custody.

The driver then walked back to his vehicle when additional officers arrived to assist.

“The suspect was quickly apprehended after the ‘HANGRY’ (but helpful) citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police,” the department’s Facebook post read.

According to the department’s website, reducing and preventing crime “come through cooperation with citizens and the proper training of the police which ensures the City of Jacksonville is a safe place to live, work and to visit.”

Following the incident, social media users praised the quick-thinking citizen and some wondered if he said anything after helping the officer stop the suspect.

“We would like to imagine the customer said ‘My Pleasure’ as he walked back to his truck,” one user commented.

“The guy in the truck said ‘not in God’s drive thru,'” another wrote.

One person said the driver appeared to have some kind of training.

“Awesome job on the door smack down. Followed by moving the officer’s taser out of reach of the suspect then staying between suspect and taser until controlled. That guy has some training or awesome instincts. Well done!” the user noted.

