Man Dies After Two Teens Allegedly Set Him on Fire

A man who was severely burned last week after two teens allegedly set him on fire has died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday morning.

The man, a resident of Rochester, New York, who was in his 50s, suffered second-and third-degree burns to most of his body after he was attacked Friday afternoon in his apartment, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 14, have been arrested and charged with second-degree arson and first-degree assault in connection with the incident.

WHEC reported the two teens allegedly sprayed the man with flammable liquid before setting him ablaze while he was sitting in a chair.

“We will be working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office in regards to upgrading charges against the individuals previously charged,” Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Police said Monday the victim does not have family in the area, and authorities are still attempting to contact family members from out-of-state.

The victim and the suspects are not believed to be related, and the incident was not a domestic violence dispute, police said.