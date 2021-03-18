A woman who allegedly coughed on an Uber driver in San Francisco recently was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies.

“Arna Kimiai, who refused to wear a mask while inside the vehicle, is facing one count of attempted robbery and one count of assault on a transportation driver,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

She was also charged with two misdemeanors: one count of battery on a transportation driver and one count of violating coronavirus health guidelines.

She faces up to 16 years behind bars and $3,000 in fines.

Reporter Henry K. Lee shared dashcam footage of the incident in which a woman in dark clothing appeared to tell the driver, Subhakar Khadka, “Fuck the mask,” then cough on him:

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A woman coughs on & snatches the mask off an @Uber driver in San Francisco. At one point, one of them wasn’t wearing her mask, and he ended the ride, per @SFPD. They accused him of abandoning them. 4,5,6:10, 7:30 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/DJSows3bqX — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 9, 2021

Moments later, she appeared to reach over the console and grab the driver’s cellphone but he wrestled it from her hand.

“Don’t touch my property,” he said.

She then tore the mask off his face and threw it in the front seat.

The March 7 incident reportedly took place after the driver argued with the women because one of them was not wearing a mask, according to Fox 11.

“Police said he pulled over at a gas station a couple blocks away at San Bruno and Silver avenues. The woman who grabbed the driver’s mask and coughed on him recorded the incident as well and posted several videos on Instagram,” the outlet said.

The driver reportedly told them they were free to exit the vehicle, but they accused him of abandoning them in an unfamiliar area.

When they got out of the vehicle, police said one of the women allegedly pepper-sprayed the driver.

Since May, Uber has required riders, drivers, and delivery people to wear a mask or face covering when using its services.

“The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber,” the company said in a statement following the incident.

The ridesharing company Lyft also barred the woman from using its services, the Fox report concluded.