Inmate Escapes Georgia Jail, Believed to Be Headed to Jacksonville, Florida

An inmate from a Georgia jail is on the run after reportedly escaping the Telfair County Jail yard Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals, deputies, and other state and local authorities believe Robert Lee is headed toward Jacksonville, Florida, to meet family in the area:

Lee is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Officials stated Lee is probably dressed in a white T-shirt and grey shorts, rather than his orange jumpsuit.

In January, Lee was wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault and armed robbery in Telfair County, WJAX reported.

He later turned himself in without further incident.

Police urge people who spot Lee to call 911 immediately.