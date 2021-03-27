A Los Angeles-area woman and her dog were fatally stabbed in broad daylight Thursday by a suspect who was then hit with a rock by a bystander, authorities said.

The woman, identified as 66-year-old Jeanne Edgar, and her dog, were killed in a park in San Dimas on Thursday afternoon by a man who authorities believe to be in his early 20s, KTTV’s Bill Melugin reported.

This was one of the most horrific crime scenes we have ever seen at @FOXLA. Some lunatic w/ a knife savagely stabs to death a 66 year old woman & her dog in a random broad daylight attack in San Dimas. A bystander with a rock knocked him out before he could attack anyone else. https://t.co/yTWSY42ZM9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 26, 2021

“The call indicated a woman was screaming and later updated indicating a woman was being stabbed,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies discovered the woman with multiple stab wounds, and officials pronounced her dead at the scene, authorities said. The dog was also pronounced dead at the scene.

“The suspect grabbed the female victim’s dog by the leash and yanked it free of her grasp, authorities said. “The suspect then stabbed the dog and then the female victim.”

A bystander who ran away from the suspect earlier saw the woman being attacked and used a rock to knock the suspect unconscious.

“He, at that point, got out of his vehicle, found a rock, threw the rock, hit the suspect in the face, knocked him out, and right shortly after that, the authorities arrived,” one witness told KCAL.

The suspect, identified as Ricardo Saldivar, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his head injuries and was taken into custody. He remains in jail on $2 million bond and is due in court for his arraignment hearing next week.