Man Shot Dead in Philly While Filming Movie to End Gun Violence

A 55-year-old man was shot dead Monday night in Philadelphia while filming part of a movie focused on ending gun violence.

The Washington Examiner reports that the man was inside a house in “North Philadelphia near the 1900 block of Page Street,” talking to individuals “whose family members were victims of gun violence.” He went outside around 8 p.m. to get extra equipment and was shot multiple times.

The man took bullets to the head, chest, stomach, and legs.

The Philly Voice reports that a “bag full of production equipment and two cell phones were found on the sidewalk” where the man collapsed after being shot.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The death marked the 117th fatality of 2021 for Philadelphia.

