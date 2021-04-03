Elementary School Teacher Allegedly Solicited Sex with 2-Year-Old

A Florida elementary school teacher was charged for allegedly soliciting sex with a two-year-old and traveling to meet the toddler.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested on Thursday on felony counts of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet up with a minor for sex.

Alexander teaches fourth grade at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertises his services as a babysitter on multiple websites.

A judge ordered Alexander to be held on $1 million bond at a court hearing Friday. The Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office is representing him in court.

If convicted of both counts, Alexander could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Palm Beach County School District said in a statement that it is “shocked and appalled” at the accusations and is cooperating with local law enforcement.

The district added that Alexander has been suspended pending the investigation’s outcome and that none of Alexander’s alleged crimes took place at the school.

Parents have also been notified, and families have been offered support services.