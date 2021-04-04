VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Violently Shoved to Ground in NYC

A 73-year-old man fell victim to an attack in broad daylight in New York City when an assailant shoved him to the ground after punching him in the chest, according video footage of the incident.

Police said an unidentified man attacked the victim outside of a residential building on West 47th Street, the New York Post reported.

The surveillance video obtained by WABC showed the suspect run towards the 73-year-old before violently shoving him to the ground.

The suspect then fled eastbound on 47th Street.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, is still on the loose as of Sunday. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red jacket, black shoes, and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Police are urging anyone with information on the suspect to call the New York Police Department’s (NYPD’s) Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Attacks against the elderly are on the rise in New York City. Over the past week alone, a 65-year-old Asian-American woman was brutally attacked outside an apartment building in Midtown Manhattan, and a 61-year-old was randomly sucker-punched on a busy street.