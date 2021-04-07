A Texas woman who called from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police station admitted to killing her two daughters, ages 1 and 6, police said Tuesday.

Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the slayings of Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1, the Associated Press reported.

McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department’s lobby around 10 p.m. Monday and used the lobby phone to dial 911. She was holding documents and baby blankets in her hands, police said.

Police said officers searched her apartment and discovered that both girls were dead. McDonald lived by herself with her two daughters.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said that McDonald thought she killed her children by sedating them before smothering them, but the medical examiner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death.

Officials are working to find a motive to determine what led to the girls’ murder.

“We might not ever know the why because there’s not going to be a definition or a reason that would ever justify the murder of two small children,” Reeves said.

McDonald is currently being held in Irving city jail without bond awaiting transfer to the Dallas County Jail, KDFW reported.