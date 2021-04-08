Home Inspector Allegedly Caught Pleasuring Himself with Elmo Doll

A Michigan home inspector was allegedly caught on camera pleasuring himself with an Elmo doll while on the job.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 59, of Clarkston, was charged on Wednesday with one misdemeanor count of aggravated indecent exposure and one misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property under $200, WJBK reported.

His bond was set at $2,500.

The charges come from a March 12 incident that took place at a home in Oxford Township where the homeowners asked to have their property inspected at the buyer’s request.

A camera in the nursery detected movement, so the 22-year-old homeowner looked at her phone and allegedly found VanLuven pleasuring himself.

After the alleged act, VanLuven reportedly put the doll back in its original place.

“Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release.

When officers questioned VanLuven about the incident, he said he moved the doll to inspect an electrical outlet but “made incriminating statements and apologized” after being told about the nursery camera, according to the news release.

Under the conditions of his bond, VanLuven is not allowed alone in a home that is not his, not allowed to contact the homeowners, and has to undergo a mandatory mental health evaluation, WDIV reported. He is due back in court on April 19.