Police: Guard at Miami Juvenile Facility Had Sex with 15-Year-Old Inmate

A guard at a Miami, Florida, juvenile detention facility is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old inmate.

Javontate Richardson, 30, worked as a security guard for the Miami Girls Academy detention center when he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old inmate.

Richardson was arrested and charged with two felonies, one count of sexual battery of a minor by an adult, and one count of sexual misconduct with an inmate, NBC Miami reported.

Police said the teen told her youth care specialist Monday that she had sex with Richardson. Management at the detention center reviewed security footage and spotted the alleged incident in the surveillance video.

Once Richardson showed up to work Thursday, Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested him.

He was also terminated from his position at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, the contractor who operates the Miami Girls Academy, the same day he was arrested, the Miami Herald reported.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) said Friday that its Office of the Inspector General would investigate the incident.

“The actions taken by this individual and the harm caused to this child [are] inexcusable and unacceptable,” DJJ said in a statement. “This behavior has not and will not be tolerated by DJJ, and it is our expectation that they [are] prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The teen has been offered medical care and mental health counseling, according to the DJJ.

Police say they have concerns that there will be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to call the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).