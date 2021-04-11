VIDEO: Men on Motorcycle Allegedly Snatch Woman’s Necklace in NYC

Two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a woman’s necklace off her body as she was walking through a New York City crosswalk Saturday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released the shocking video Sunday morning.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery in front of 1601 St. Nicholas Ave. #Manhattan On 4/10/21 @ 1:08 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/1pu5dbDAGA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 11, 2021

Police said two suspects zoomed by the 73-year-old victim who was crossing 190th Street on Saint Nicholas Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan shortly after 1:00 p.m., WPIX reported.

The video showed the two men on the motorcycle in the crosswalk when one of the men wearing a blue hoodie and a surgical mask on the back of the motorcycle allegedly grabbed the chain off the woman’s neck.

The driver, wearing a winter coat and a black and neon-yellow helmet, continued to speed away, fleeing north on Wadsworth Avenue, the New York Post reported.

The victim suffered minor injuries, refusing medical attention at the scene, police said.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Police are urging the public to submit tips by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.