Gov. Tim Walz Mobilizes National Guard After Rioters Vandalize Police Station

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has mobilized the National Guard after rioters vandalized the Brooklyn Center Police Department Sunday because law enforcement shot and killed a black man with an outstanding warrant.

Waltz issued a statement late Sunday night following the shooting that took place at a traffic stop. “I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement,” he wrote on Twitter.

The mayor of Brooklyn Center, Mike Elliott, also sympathized with the tragic event. “Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20 year old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy…”

Elliott continued, “While we await additional information from the BCA who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability”:

The death of Wright sparked about 500 rioters charging the police station, throwing rocks and vandalizing police cars in which the National Guard was called to protect the police precinct by dispersing the crowd. The rioters then began looting local businesses:

The Star Tribune reported, “Officers repeatedly ordered the crowd of about 500 to disperse as protesters chanted Wright’s name and climbed atop the police headquarters sign, by then covered in graffiti. Police used tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets on the crowd.”

“National Guard troops arrived just before midnight as looters targeted the Brooklyn Center Walmart and nearby shopping mall. Several businesses around the Walmart were completely destroyed, including Foot Locker, T Mobile, and a New York men’s clothing store,” the paper wrote.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a statement the “officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant. At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle.”

“One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle. Officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, the department said.

The Daily Caller reported that Wright was on the phone with his mother during the occurrence, who said she heard the police warn her boy, “Daunte, don’t run.”