Four people were shot, one fatally, during a Monday morning expressway attack in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports the shooting occurred just after midnight Monday morning “in the westbound lanes of I-290” and allegedly led to a two vehicle crash.

A bullet hole was clearly visible in the passenger side window of one of the vehicles. One of the drivers had a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

NBC 5 points out that the other three injured individuals were shot as well. They also pointed out that a fifth person was hurt when struck by a vehicle during the crash that followed the shooting.

On April 11, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago was already at 60 expressway shootings for the year.

Fox News observed that the 60 expressway shootings during the early months of 2021 put the city on pace to top the 128 shootings witnessed during the entirety of 2020, and it already surpasses the 52 such shootings which took place in 2019.

