Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Plans to Sign ‘Anti-Riot’ Legislation into Law

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) staff members said Thursday he is set to approve an “anti-riot” bill that will impose more severe criminal penalties on violent protesters after it is finalized.

The state Senate approved HB 1 in a 23 to 17 vote, according to Fox News.

The governor unveiled the proposal in September and advocated for its passage while protests devolved into violence and looting in major cities across the nation.

“This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished,” his office said.

“Further, this legislation ensures that no community in the state engages in defunding of their police,” it continued.