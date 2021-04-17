Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Robbed Men of $82,000 Worth of Watches

A Las Vegas woman who escorted two men to their hotel rooms on the Strip allegedly robbed them of $82,000 in luxury watches in what authorities say are prostitution-related thefts.

Police booked Windy Rose Jones, 23, at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, charging her with two counts of grand larceny.

According to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jones was taken into custody after two men reported to authorities the thefts of two luxury watches from their hotel rooms at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, once in February and once in March.

One watch had a value of $45,000, while the other was valued at $37,000.

In the first case, Cosmopolitan security called the police to the hotel in response to a man claiming he was “the victim of a grand larceny and possibly being drugged,” police wrote in an arrest report for Jones.

The man told the police he met a woman named Rosa at a bar and then went to his hotel room with her to drink margaritas together.

The man also told the authorities that the woman might have drugged him, KTNV reported.

He woke up the next morning to discover $1,500 cash missing from his wallet, as well as a watch worth $37,000 missing from the room.

In the second case, a man told the police on March 24 that he met a woman on the casino floor, invited her to his hotel room, and ordered hotel room service.

The second man awoke the following day to find his Rolex watch, valued at $45,000, and iPhone 12 missing. He also told the police that the woman might have drugged him.

Jones was arrested on April 4 and declined to speak to investigators unless an attorney was present. Jones has been released from custody and is due back in court in May.