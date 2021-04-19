North Texas Football Signee Among 3 Killed in Austin Shooting

A football signee to the University of North Texas was among the three people killed at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex on Sunday.

Willie Simmons III, a senior at Elgin High School, was killed along with Alyssa Broderick, a basketball player at Elgin High School, and another unidentified woman.

“We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick,” Elgin ISD Superintendent Jodi Duron said. “The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls.”

Duron continued, “[Simmons III] was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD. He was captain of our football team, a friend to everyone he met, and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas.”

According to ESPN:

The North Texas football website noted that Simmons, a linebacker, was a two-time unanimous all-district selection and three-time academic all-district nominee. Mean Green coach Seth Littrell couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Police announced Monday that Stephen Broderick, 41, has been arrested. Officers had been searching for Broderick, a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Austin, since Sunday, according to Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon.

Broderick resigned from his role as a property crimes detective for the sheriff’s office after being arrested in June on allegations of sexual assault of a child.

Broderick was released at the time on $50,000 bail.

Broderick’s wife filed for divorce and sought a protective order after his arrest, the Austin-American Statesman reports.