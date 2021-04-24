NYC Mother Charged with the Murders of Her Newborn Twins

A mother in Queens was charged Friday with the murders of her six-week-old twins at their apartment, police said.

According to the New York Post, “Danezja Kilpatrick was hit with multiple counts of murder, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and criminal possession of a weapon,” police told the outlet.

“Kilpatrick’s infants — Dakota and Dallis Bentley — were found at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday during a police wellness check at an apartment in the Woodside Houses at 51st Street at 32nd Avenue,” the report said.

The boy was found inside a crib and had what appeared to be stab wounds, police sources told the outlet.

When officers asked Kilpatrick about the girl, “She pointed towards the sink,” NYPD Housing Chief David Barrere said Thursday during a press briefing.

The girl was found wrapped in a pink blanket beneath the kitchen sink, according to police and sources.

The babies were pronounced dead at the scene, the Post article said, adding the mother reportedly told officers when she was taken into custody, “I can’t take it anymore.”

“It hit hard because I was crying last night when I heard it. They innocent babies. They didn’t deserve that,” Nicole Bickett, a neighbor and mom to three children, told CBS New York.

Officers got to the scene after Kilpatrick’s cousin called 911 due to concern about the babies.

Sources alleged Kilpatrick said, “I do not want them,” when police arrived to perform the wellness check, the CBS report continued:

Police recovered a knife from the scene and took Kilpatrick, 23, in for questioning. According to sources, Kilpatrick has an extensive psychiatric history in Yonkers, where she recently moved from. Police records show she was accused in at least one domestic violence incident involving her sister.

The exact cause of death for the babies is being determined and officials said they were born on March 7. The investigation into the case is ongoing.