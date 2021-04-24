A New York City driver who was out on bail for allegedly committing attempted murder was caught dragging a police officer with his car Friday, according to a video.

The video, released by the New York Police Department (NYPD), showed the officer conducting a routine traffic stop. When the officers determined the driver was unfit to operate a motor vehicle, they asked him to step out of the vehicle.

Early this morning, officers from the @NYPD71Pct conducted a car stop. During their investigation, officers determined the driver was not fit to drive and asked him to step out of the vehicle. That's when he put the car in reverse, running over the lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/8pWRkcSsI5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2021

At that point, the suspect placed the car in reverse, running over the officer who stopped him, according to the video.

The suspect, identified as Takim Newson, was driving in Brooklyn when the NYPD stopped him for being double-parked and having tinted windows, the police told Fox News.

The NYPD said Newson (pictured) was slurring his speech and admitted to smoking marijuana before the officers stopped him.

The officer suffered minor injuries, including bumps and bruises on his legs and back pain. He received treatment at a local hospital and was then released.

The 32-year-old suspect then allegedly broke into a Queens home and threatened a 66-year-old woman by pretending he was armed.

After the alleged burglary, Newson then carjacked a Jaguar sedan, police said.

Police later arrested him in Suffolk County, Long Island, after the stolen car’s license plates triggered a license plate reader, the New York Post reported.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Newson also faces charges of burglary and assault on a police officer, police said.

Newson was arrested this month on attempted murder charges at his mother’s home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, after he fled New York City for allegedly attempting to rob a bar and shoot a person in the groin on Valentine’s Day.

Prosecutors ordered that he be held in custody pending trial, but a judge released him without bond despite Newson’s lawyer requesting a $50,000 bond.