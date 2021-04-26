A three-year-old boy is dead after a suspect opened fire Saturday night at a birthday party in Miami, Florida.

CBS Miami reports the three-year-old was Elijah LaFrance. He was taken to a hospital after police arrived on the scene and died a short time later.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 4/24/21, Elijah LaFrance was killed in the area of N. Miami Avenue & NE 158 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VbAC4hqdOj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

The party allegedly took place at an Airbnb rental in Golden Glades.

The New York Daily News notes police believe the shooting was the result of an “altercation that began outside the house.”

They think someone in the altercation “pulled out a gun and opened fire.”

There is a reward “of up to $5,000” for information resulting in an arrest.

