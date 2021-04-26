Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of 7-Year-Old Chicago Girl

Eighteen-year-old Marion Lewis has been arrested and charged in connection to the April 18, 2021, shooting death of a seven-year-old Chicago girl.

Breitbart News noted the girl, Jaslyn Adams, was shot and killed while in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father.

The Daily Mail reports Lewis had been arrested and charged in connection Adams’ death and also faces “three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.”

Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown spoke to reporters but did not elaborate on the role Lewis might have played in the April 18 shooting.

Brown said, “We are saying at this point in the investigation that he was involved in the murder of Jaslyn Adams. That’s our specific statement.’

NBC News explains Lewis was arrested following a “brief car chase.” He was shot by officers and apprehended following the chase.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.