VIDEO: Shocking Clip Shows Alleged Broad Daylight Murder in NYC

A recently-released video by the New York Police Department (NYPD) showed an alleged murder in broad daylight on New York City’s Upper East Side.

The video, released by the NYPD Friday, showed the shooter holding a black handgun as he jumped out of a silver SUV parked alongside the victim’s car around 2:13 p.m. Monday.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 4/26/21 at approx 2:13 PM, in front of 134 East 95 Street in Manhattan, the suspect shot a 20-year-old male victim in the chest, causing his death. Any information? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JChzBCuR5a — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 1, 2021

The suspect then allegedly ran behind the car and fires at least one shot while inside the car, the video showed.

The suspected gunman quickly attempted to jump into the rear of the SUV again while its driver floors it with the trunk and passenger-side door open, according to the video.

The victim was identified as Chris Delinois, 20, of Brooklyn, who was fatally shot, the New York Post reported. Delinois was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds before he could be saved.

The suspected gunman is still on the run and was last seen wearing a black mask, hooded sweatshirt and jacket, dark sneakers, and tight navy blue sweatpants.

The killing in broad daylight comes among a recent sharp uptick in gun crimes in the city. Three dozen shootings reportedly took place over this weekend alone.