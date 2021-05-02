Police are searching for a man who allegedly smashed a school bus window then intentionally ran over a school bus driver in a road rage incident in New York City.

WABC reported that the incident took place around 5:00 p.m. Friday in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

A video of the incident showed the driver of a gray 2020 Subaru Crosstrek at a red light behind a school bus honking its horn before continuing to hit the bus.

Authorities said the bus driver exited the vehicle and got into an argument with the driver of the SUV.

While the 44-year-old bus driver attempted to record the SUV driver and his vehicle, the operator of the vehicle allegedly ran over the bus driver.

The bus driver suffered broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, and cuts and bruises, according to WPIX. She was listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident. Police describe the individual as being a man with a dark complexion, weighing 155 pounds, about 5’7″ tall, and having a thin build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, blue jeans, sneakers, and a green baseball cap.

Authorities are also looking to track down the suspect who drove the 2020 gray Subaru Crosstrek with the license plate number JKE-6183.

Anyone with information about this incident is being urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).