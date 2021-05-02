Police: Man Arrested in Pennsylvania for Stealing ‘Back the Blue’ Sign

A man was arrested in Kingston, Pennsylvania, for stealing a 4×8 foot “Back the Blue” sign by the Kingston Corners building this week, police said.

Justin Scott Brittain, 25, was arrested after a surveillance video captured him allegedly stealing the sign from a building located on West Market Street, WBRE reported.

Police say the theft took place on April 25 at approximately 8:30 a.m. and authorities were able to identify Brittain during the investigation into the theft.

Officers then went to his home Friday morning, and caught him attempting to flee before taking him into custody.

Brittain faces charges of one misdemeanor count each of theft and receiving stolen property, according to a release from the Kingston Municipal Police Department’s Facebook page.