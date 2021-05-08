Dad Accused of Killing Five-Year-Old Son over Cheesecake Pleads Guilty

A Wisconsin man who fatally punched his little boy over a slice of cheesecake was recently convicted of homicide.

“Travis Stackhouse, 30, had been on trial this week for first-degree reckless homicide in the June 2019 death of his son, Sir Amer Stackhouse,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday.

Following two days of testimony from state witnesses, Stackhouse pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse, and child neglect, the outlet said.

He faces up to 37 years behind bars.

The Sentinel report continued:

According to prosecutors, Stackhouse was angry that his children were eating cheesecake he had gotten for Father’s Day earlier in the week, and later told police he’d only eaten one piece. He admitted he struck the boy’s face with the back of his hand, which Stackhouse said is heavier than normal because of metal inside from a surgery. After he hit the boy, Stackhouse left the house and went to a bar with friends until about 2 a.m. When he got home, his girlfriend and mother of the boy called 911. Paramedics responded to the home in the 2600 block of West Ruby Avenue and tried unsuccessfully to revive the boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the boy suffered a ruptured stomach, bruised kidneys, and a torn adrenal gland and died due to blunt force trauma to his abdomen.

A criminal complaint from 2019 reportedly said the child was found with bruising on his eyes, a cut on his lip, and a laceration on his sternum.

“He had three healing cuts to his back. His caretakers reported he’d fallen down the stairs, but police did not believe the injuries were consistent with an incident like that,” Fox 6 reported at the time.

A sentencing hearing is set to take place on June 29, according to CBS 58.