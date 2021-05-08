Police: NYC Man Arrested in Miami After Fighting Fire Rescue

A New York City man is facing charges after he got into a fight with a fire rescue crew member who came to his aid after someone reported that he was passed out, police said.

A video showed the shirtless man allegedly shoving a firefighter while he backed away.

Crews responded to a call about an unconscious man in Miami Beach, Florida, Friday around 6:45 p.m., WPLG reported.

Police identified the man as Noel Harrison, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Officers said as firefighters were trying to determine Harrison’s status, he suddenly “took an aggressive stance.”

The suspect then hopped into the front passenger seat of the fire rescue truck, demanding that the driver take him back to his hotel.

When the truck driver told Harrison to exit the vehicle, he refused.

The firefighter then allegedly attempted to shove Harrison out of the truck when Harrison reportedly retaliated.

Harrison eventually got out of the truck, leading to a shoving match in the street.

Harrison faces multiple charges, including burglary, disorderly intoxication, and battery on a firefighter.

He is expected to be transferred from police headquarters to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.