NC Officer Saves Teen Found Shot Multiple Times and Bleeding Heavily

An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is being credited with saving a 15-year-old’s life when the victim was found shot and bleeding after trying to sell personal property.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4430 The Plaza, according to WFXR.

“A third-shift North Tryon Officer was in the area of Eastway and the Plaza when he heard gunshots and immediately began canvassing the area for anyone injured,” the City of Charlotte said in a press release Friday:

Moments later, the officer located a 15-year-old juvenile with gunshot wounds on the ground, heavily bleeding. The officer applied tourniquets to the victim while waiting for medic. While officers were circulating and searching for the shooter(s), our Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) assisted and observed a silver Ford Fusion leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. While also in the area, our Aviation Unit heard the call, immediately located the vehicle, and began giving out directions to officers. Once officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, four occupants in the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran from the scene of 6209 Countryside Drive. Officers were able to detain two occupant juveniles without incident, while two remained outstanding.

The juveniles taken into custody were charged with attempted murder and held at Jail North.

“The exceptional teamwork and rapid response from North Tryon officers, our RTCC, Aviation Unit, K9 Unit, and Eastway Division officers provided this victim with another chance at life who merely wanted to sell personal property that resulted in violence,” the press release continued.

According to CMPD’s website, it is an organization with an “impeccable reputation of excellence, integrity, and service.”

“Reducing crime and improving the quality of life for residents are among our top priorities in making Charlotte the safest big city in America,” the site read.