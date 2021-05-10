Police: NYC Tourist Stabbed with Screwdriver on Subway

A tourist from Ecuador visiting New York City with his family sustained multiple stab wounds from a screwdriver when an assailant attacked him while riding the subway Sunday night, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was riding the southbound 2 train when a 26-year-old man allegedly attacked him at random around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

The suspect, Peterson Merant, allegedly used the screwdriver to stab the man in his left arm and his chest as the subway was approaching the Chambers Street station.

WPIX reported that a good samaritan rushed into action and pulled the alleged attacker off of the victim.

Once the subway stopped at the station, the victim’s wife identified the suspect to responding traffic officers. Police arrested Merant on the platform and charged him with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to CBS New York.

Police said the screwdriver was “filed down” and believe the attack was unprovoked.