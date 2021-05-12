Police Identify Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Woman, Stole Infant Twins

Police in Savannah, Georgia, identified a suspect whom they say kidnapped two babies during a shooting, authorities said.

Police arrested Angela Kathleen Montgomery, 23, on Tuesday afternoon and charged her with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault, WJCL reported.

Officers responded to a home in Savannah Tuesday morning and discovered the victim, Gabriella Rodgers, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Montgomery fired her gun at Rodgers before abducting her twin six-week-old boys.

Authorities have not pinned down a possible motive but did say the two knew each other.

Several hours later, detectives with the Savannah Police Department, SWAT team members, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rincon Police Department took Montgomery into custody.

Both babies were found safe and unharmed.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said. “This was an all-hands-on-deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins.”

Minter added that she hopes to see the infants’ mother make a full recovery so she can be reunited with them as soon as possible.