Three women are accused of leaving a pig’s head at the former California home of the police expert who testified for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Police arrested Kristen Aumoithe, 34, Amber Lucas, 35, and Rowan Dalbey, 20, in Santa Rosa this week and charged them with felony vandalism and conspiracy, NBC Bay Area reported.

They were all cited and released.

The three women, dressed in all black, are accused of vandalizing the former home of former Santa Rosa Police Officer Barry Brodd over his testimony during former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in connection with the murder of George Floyd in mid-April.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” cops said at the time. “Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California.”

Brodd, who retired from the Santa Rosa Police Department, now works as a use-of-force expert and testified during Chauvin’s trial that the former Minneapolis officer’s actions were within standard police protocols.

Chauvin was convicted of second-and-third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Police believe there are additional suspects in the pig’s head vandalism case and are asking the community for assistance in identifying them.