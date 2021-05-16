Police: Passenger Bit, Choked Good Samaritan While Riding NYC Subway

A subway passenger reportedly bit and choked a good Samaritan while riding the D train on Saturday at Columbus Circle in New York City, according to the New York Post.

Police told the outlet “The suspect was harassing a passenger on the uptown train around 5 p.m. when another stranger intervened.”

The suspect reportedly turned to the 20-year-old man and attacked him using his mouth and hands, law enforcement explained.

“Police arrested the alleged attacker, whom sources identified as 44-year-old Billy Torres, while the victim went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. No charges have been announced as of late Saturday,” the outlet continued.

The incident happened after the New York Police Department (NYPD) charged three suspects, including a 16-year-old, Saturday morning following several people being slashed on the subway in Manhattan on Friday, according to police.

At least four individuals sustained injuries during the slashing attacks. However, one suspect has not yet been located.

As Breitbart News reported:

The NYPD said that around 11:20 p.m., officers on a No. 1 train spotted four people who matched the descriptions of the slashing suspects and arrested them. Three of them were charged, and one of them was let go without any charges, police said. Taquarious Soto-Burgos, 19, of Brooklyn, faces charges including two counts of robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Joseph Foster, 18, of the Bronx, was charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, faces several charges, including two counts of robbery, one count of assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.