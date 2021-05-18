Deputies: Florida Woman Crashed Birthday Party, Raped Teen

Deputies arrested a Florida woman after she allegedly crashed a birthday party and raped a 17-year-old in front of a 12-year-old, authorities said.

Jessica Good, 43, of Punta Gorda, was arrested in connection with the crime on Wednesday after the 17-year-old told a staff member at his high school that he was sexually assaulted at a home in Port Charlotte after a child’s birthday party, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Good went out drinking with her friend before crashing the party for a different teen on May 9 when her friend went to bed, authorities said.

“After returning home intoxicated, Good continued to ‘hang out’ with the juveniles while allegedly making extremely inappropriate sexual comments and providing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol,” sheriff officials said in a statement.

A 12-year-old girl who attended the party told deputies she fell asleep on a bean bag inside the home and awoke to the sounds of a couple having sex.

The girl, who was a foot away from the 17-year-old and Good, said the teen whispered to her for help, according to an arrest report obtained by the Port Charlotte Sun.

The boy later told deputies that after he fell asleep, Good forced herself on him, and he claimed he could not force the woman off him due to her size, the arrest report stated.

The girl told deputies that at one point, the boy got up to use the restroom and vomited. The pair then continued to have sex until Good picked up her belongings and left the house.

Good was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and two counts of child abuse.

Jail records show that Good was released from the Charlotte County Jail after posting a $150,000 bond on Monday.

She is due back in court for arraignment on June 21.