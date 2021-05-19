VIDEO: Woman in Georgia Little Caesars Caught in Wild Brawl

A wild brawl causing the savage beatdown of a woman in a Georgia Little Caesars ended with the suspect dragging the victim by the hair out of the store, according to a video.

The brawl took place around 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Augusta, Georgia, fast-food joint when Brittany Kennedy, 25, allegedly confronted Emily Broadwater, 22, and yanked a chair out from under her, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post.

The video, taken by a bystander, showed the victim scrambling and screaming on the floor while the suspect pulled her by the hair and punched her repeatedly.

Women brawl at Little Caesars in wild video https://t.co/q7WzWAQgah pic.twitter.com/fKoE32UnNQ — New York Post (@nypost) May 18, 2021

At one point, a toddler wearing a pink bow tried to break up the fight, while the bystander shouted, “Move the baby! Move the baby!”

No one else inside Little Caesars attempted to break up the fight, although the bystander pulled the little girl away from the scene.

While Broadwater attempted to fight back, Kennedy allegedly punched her 20 times until Broadwater’s face was covered in blood.

Kennedy then allegedly dragged Broadwater out of the eatery by her hair while Broadwater kept screaming, the video showed.

The video then showed Kennedy allegedly throw Broadwater to the ground before stomping on her head.

“My baby!” Broadwater cried as she got up.

It is unclear what caused the fight.

The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Kennedy’s arrest on assault charges on Tuesday.

Broadwater’s bottom lip was “severely swollen” and lacerated from the brawl, but she refused to be taken to the hospital via an ambulance, according to a police report obtained by Augusta Crime.