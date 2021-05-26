Seventy-three percent of Americans believe crime is higher now under President Joe Biden than under former President Trump in 2020.

“Majorities think crime is increasing both nationally (73 percent say there is “more” crime), as well as in their local communities (54 percent),” according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Fifty-four percent of polled respondents also said their local area has more crime now than it did this time last year. Only 28 percent said their local area had less crime.

Another poll released Wednesday said 30 percent of Americans sometimes feel unsafe in public as crime rages in American cities.

The results come as the far-left have demanded defunding police departments.

According to Fox News May on 25, homicides have drastically increased from 2020:

22 Percent Increase in Chicago

127 Percent Increase in Los Angeles County

113 Percent Increase in Minneapolis

132 Percent Increase in Oakland

800 Percent Increase in Portland

The Fox News poll randomly sampled 1,003 registered voters May 22-25 .