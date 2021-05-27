Jewish Man Attacked on Las Vegas Strip in Alleged Hate Crime

A Jewish man was allegedly attacked on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday by a man who appeared to have targeted him for being Jewish, shouted at him, attacked him, and knocked him down, causing abrasions and a concussion.

Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, tweeted news of the attack on Wednesday, adding that surveillance cameras appeared to have filmed footage of the attack.

BREAKING: Jewish Man Violently Attacked on Vegas Strip The man, a NYC paramedic, was with his family when someone shouted "child killer" at him upon seeing his star of David and knocked him down, causing a bloody head wound & concussion 👇Security cameras caught the incident👇 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 26, 2021

Injury of the victim: pic.twitter.com/Qd6zpuTGQT — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 26, 2021

Local Fox affiliate KVVU-TV reported:

A tourist from New York was knocked to the ground along the Las Vegas Strip in broad daylight, Monday . Paul Lebowitz said he was clearly targeted for being Jewish. Lebowitz said what started as a calm conversation at a coffee shop with a stranger, turned to a nasty gash on the back of his head. “We talked about Israel-Palestine until he said, ‘the Jews are not going to exist’ and I said, ‘I’m a proud Jew.’ That’s when it got violent,” Lebowitz said.

The man was identified by NBC New York as an EMT, and said that he believed that he had been the victim of a hate crime.

The attack is the latest incident in a spate of antisemitic violence nationwide.

