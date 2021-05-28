Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an attack on a 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens that occurred Wednesday.

“Authorities say the woman was walking on 57th Avenue near 97th Place in Corona when someone struck her in the head in a random, unprovoked attack,” ABC 7 reported.

The location is a short walk from the supermarket on 57th Avenue to Wing Wa Chin’s home, according to the outlet.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) posted surveillance footage Thursday of a man wearing a green shirt and blue shorts getting up from the curb and walking toward the woman:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 5/26 at approx. 2:30 PM, in the vicinity of 97 Place & 57 Ave, the suspect punched a 75-year-old female victim in the face in an unprovoked attack fracturing her nose & right orbital. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZLncBUS1XA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 28, 2021

When he approached her, the suspect appeared to reach out and hit the woman in the face as she walked along the sidewalk with her cart.

She fell against a wall, then hit the ground as the suspect continued on his way.

According to CBS New York, the victim is a mother who has lived in the area for four decades.

“She was just coming back from the supermarket and she had her shopping cart,” her son told the outlet, adding he did not wish to be identified for fear of retaliation.

“It’s kinda obvious. He punched her because she was an Asian lady,” he commented.

The elderly victim was left with two black eyes and a fractured eye socket and nose.

“She said people around were nice enough to help her call the ambulance. They came to pick her up and stuff like that, so I’m glad people around here at least stick up for each other,” her son noted.

She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital but must return for surgery.

Citizens with information regarding the incident were asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477. Tips may also be given at the NYPDTips Twitter page or submitted at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.