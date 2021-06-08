The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has announced an investigation into a viral video of teen girls twerking and dancing on top of a squad car, even as 55 Chicagoans were shot just last weekend alone.

A video of several teen girls dancing on top of a CPD cruiser went viral over the weekend and caused enough embarrassment that the department promised to look into the incident.

Looks like the Chicago Police Department's emphasis on "positive community interactions" is taking off! Great to see! pic.twitter.com/xuHMWsuYci — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 5, 2021

“The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car,” Deputy Director Tom Ahern said in a statement according to Chicago’s Fox 32.

The department did not offer any details about the video or if they had identified the officers involved.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago continues to swim in blood, and last weekend alone, fifty-five citizens were shot.

One of the victims was an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the back Sunday evening. The girl was shot as she was riding in a car in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 1,418 people have been shot in the city between January 1 and June 3 of this year. So far this year, 267 people have been shot and killed in Chicago.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.