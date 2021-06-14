Police: Austin Shooting an Apparent ‘Incident Between Two Parties’

Police indicate the Saturday morning shooting that wounded 13 and killed one in Austin, Texas, was apparently the result of an “incident between two parties.”

On Sunday, ABC News quoted Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon describing the shooting as something that “appeared to be an isolated incident between two parties,” with the wounded largely “innocent bystanders.”

Breitbart News reported on the shooting Saturday morning, noting it left two people in critical condition. CNN reported that one of the persons succumbed to their wounds Sunday, identifying the deceased as 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor.

On Saturday morning, just hours after the shooting, Chief Chacon said there were “two male suspects.” The Austin Police Department (APD) issued a press release describing one of the suspects “as a black male, with dread locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build.”

On Sunday morning, the Austin American-Statesman reported one suspect had been arrested in connection with the shooting and described the individual as “a juvenile.” The Statesman did not confirm the arrested suspect was the one described in the APD press release.

USA Today noted that a Friday night shooting that wounded seven and killed one in Savannah, Georgia, was “possibly linked” to a conflict between two parties or groups as well.

