Rochester New York Democrat primary voters ejected Mayor Lovely Warren on Tuesday after the entire police force quit in 2020.

Primary voters chose Malik Evans with 66 percent of the vote over Warren, first elected in 2013, who apparently poorly handled the Daniel Prude case in which her entire “Rochester Police Department (RPD) command staff, including then-Police Chief La’Ron Singletary resigned over the handling of the case and Warren’s actions.”

Singletary stated at the time, before he was fired by Warren over the situation, that he would not “sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” later suing Warren and “alleging defamation of character, hostile work environment, and wrongful and retaliatory termination.”

The New York Times reported Warren was indicted on twin felony campaign finance changes which “threatened to remove her from office if she was convicted.”

Moreover, the Daily Wire reported Warren’s home was raided in May “in connection to a major seven-months-long drug investigation. The mayor’s husband, Timothy Granison, was arrested and hit with two drug charges and one gun charge.”