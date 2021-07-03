A former correctional officer in Fresno County received a sentence Tuesday of two years probation and seven months behind bars for having sex with an inmate.

“Tina Gonzalez, 26, who worked as a correctional officer from 2016 to 2019, was arrested on May 1 last year after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s vice unit and the department’s internal affairs division,” the Fresno Bee reported.

The investigation began after officials received a tip about a male inmate being given a cell phone and having sex with an officer. The article read:

Gonzalez pleaded no contest in April to one count of sexual activity by a detention facility employee with a consenting confined adult, one count of possession of drugs or an alcoholic beverage in a jail facility and a misdemeanor count of possession of cellular device with intent to deliver to an inmate. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Gonzalez: Former Sheriff Correctional Officer Sentenced to Seven Months in Jail, Two Years ProbationOn Tuesday, a Fresno County… Posted by Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

She did face up to three years and eight months in prison but avoided prison time despite criticism from her former boss, Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas.

According to McComas, Gonzales also supplied the inmate with razors that could be a potential weapon and gave him inside information regarding when officers would inspect his cell.