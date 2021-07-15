Video Shows Richard Sherman Attempting to Break Into In-Laws’ House

Home surveillance footage of former 49er Richard Sherman trying to break into his in-laws home, has been released.

In the video, obtained by KOMO News, Sherman can first be seen trying to open the door of the house. Then, after realizing the door was locked and/or jammed, slamming into the door repeatedly with his shoulder and shouting for his father-in-law Raymond Moss to “come through.”

ABSOLUTELY WILD: This is video showing NFL star Richard Sherman. Authorities say Sherman's in-laws live here. It's unclear why the former Seahawk and 49er kept calling out the name of his father in-law Raymond Moss. As part of Sherman's conditions for release, he must avoid Moss. pic.twitter.com/yr9qRnnZ4D — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) July 16, 2021

In a 911 call, Sherman’s wife made it clear to the dispatcher that the former Seahawk had been drinking and threatening suicide.

“Sherman was accused of getting into a physical altercation with his wife’s uncle, then getting combative with the police unit that arrived at the scene,” Outkick reported. “Throughout the morning, Sherman was pepper-sprayed by his father-in-law, and received a minor injury from a K-9 unit present at the scene.”

Sherman was released without bail Thursday morning and is due back in court Friday.