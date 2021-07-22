Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Bergès, was reportedly sued for fraud and breach of contract in 2016 by an investor in his gallery.

“The lawsuit alleged that [Ingrid] Arneberg, an artist herself, had invested $500,000 for the purpose of gallery expansion and that Berges deposited it in his personal bank account to cover expenses,” CBS News reported Wednesday. “Berges countersued for $4.5 million, claiming, among other things, defamation and breach of fiduciary duty. The two settled in 2018 and terms were not disclosed.”

But that is not the only incident in which Hunter Biden’s art dealer has been involved.

Bergès filed for personal bankruptcy in 1998, and “his creditors included credit card companies, a bank, a jeweler and furniture retailer Pier One Imports, according to federal court records. Bankruptcy proceedings ended three months later,” according to the report.

Also, Bergès was arrested in California months before filing for bankruptcy and was “charged with assault with a deadly weapon and ‘terrorist threats,’ according to public records from the Santa Cruz Police Department.”

The police department provided a report to CBS News in which is described police officers responding “to a report of a fight inside the residence involving one suspect with a knife. No injuries reported.”

Georges Bergès Gallery spokeswoman Robin Davis told CBS News Bergès “got into an altercation with a roommate.”

“Court records indicate Berges was sentenced to three years’ probation, but Davis said the felony charges were knocked down to misdemeanors and eventually dismissed,” CBS News reported. “Santa Cruz County officials declined to clarify the outcome of the case. Berges never served probation, Davis said, downplaying the incident.”

The incidents of Hunter Biden’s art dealer are relevant because the two art shows that Berges will throw for Hunter in New York City and Los Angeles rely on Bergès’ character.

The Washington Post reported Bergès “agreed to reject any offer” for Hunter’s “artwork” from anonymous buyers “that he deems suspicious or that comes in over the asking price, according to people familiar with the agreement.”

Also according to the article, Bergès will set the prices for the artwork and withhold “all records, including potential bidders and final buyers.”

“Everyone will be vetted…so, whomever is appropriate will be attending,” David explained about the concern of who might buy the novice’s “artwork” during events in which “Biden will not discuss potential purchases, prices, or anything related to the selling of artwork, according to a “source familiar with the matter.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed July 10 that Hunter Biden “has the right to pursue an artistic career” by selling “artwork” to an anonymous buyer for as much as $500,000, despite concerns that Hunter Biden is still invested in “CCP [Chinese Communist Party]-linked firms.”

But Hunter Biden will “presumably socialize with potential buyers,” which is “seemingly at odds with an agreement struck with the gallery owner that aims to keep buyers’ identities secret from Biden, President Biden, the White House, and the public.”

“He really wants to help Hunter and for people to recognize his talent,” Davis claimed of Bergès. “So you know, I think it’s all on the up and up.”

Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer, however, explained the art extravaganza is an utterly “absurd” situation.

“The only way to address these issues is with greater transparency–not less,” he told Breitbart News. “Their proposed solution is greater secrecy, not transparency. And they are essentially saying ‘Trust Us.’ Joe and Hunter Biden’s track record on such matters gives us no reason to trust them.”

Adding to the newly reported background of Bergès, Breitbart News reported July 8 that Bergès has links to China: