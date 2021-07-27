On Monday, Chicago’s police superintendent blamed the city’s rising crime and violence rate on a lenient court system that continues to dump violent criminals back onto the streets.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown blasted the legal system during a Monday press conference and said the city’s judges and courts are “releasing murderers back into our community.”

Brown insisted there is a solution to the out-of-control murder and violence rate in the Windy City. “What we can do different is challenge the courts to render Chicago safe. Holding offenders in jail longer, not releasing murderers back into our community, that’s what we can do different,” he said.

The Windy City’s top cop added that his department had helped charge 90 people with murder, but the court system just turns around and dumps them right back on the streets.

Chicago has spent years awash in a rising tide of bloodshed, often leading the nation in shootings and murder.

Just last weekend, Chicago suffered more than 70 people shot amid the hot summer weather. Twelve of those shooting victims died. Seven victims were already lost before Friday even ended, Breitbart News reported.

The Chicago Tribune reported the city had surpassed 2,020 shooting victims by July 7 of this year and more than 360 homicides by the same date.

Still, Chicago’s Chief Judge Timothy Evans claimed the number of releases that Brown was referring to was comprised chiefly of first-time offenders. The state, county, and city each have generous laws giving first-timers lenient treatment.

“Speculation based on isolated cases is not the same as reality based on a complete picture,” Judge Evans exclaimed, according to the Daily Mail.

Evans went on to claim that a 2020 study by Loyola University found that an increase of pretrial releases of suspects “was not associated with any significant change in new criminal activity, violent or otherwise.”

