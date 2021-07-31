A serial burglar who was repeatedly arrested and let go over the past eight months has been arrested for an alleged Greenwich Village assault.

The suspect is accused of rubbing his exposed penis on a 10-year-old girl’s feet while she slept, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

“Suspect Raymond Wilson, 31, had been arrested 19 times since November before he was taken into custody yet again for the June 12 incident where the child awoke to find the naked man pleasuring himself on her toes, cops said,” the article stated. UPDATE: The individual wanted for this Sexually Motivated Felony has been arrested and charged by our @NYPDDetectives. https://t.co/NkbPPyJB5u — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2021 He was identified through DNA found on the child’s duvet cover and charged with entering the victim’s home through an unlocked door at approximately 1:00 a.m., authorities noted. Wilson was put in jail on $500,000 cash bail or $750,000 bond during a hearing Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court.