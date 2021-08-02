America’s crime pandemic has led to murders surpassing coronavirus deaths in Washington, DC, by nearly a three-to-one ratio in July.

“There were 21 homicides throughout the month compared to eight coronavirus deaths” in the city, according to Fox News.

Councilman of Ward 8 Trayon White told Fox5 DC, “We’ve put a lot of resources and time into the COVID pandemic.

“We’re in a pandemic right now when it comes to crime in this community and we got to start acting it,” he stated.

DC has a CRIME problem, not a COVID problem. pic.twitter.com/J9VHFoiqkm — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 30, 2021

From July 30, there were 114 homicides in Washington, DC, since January 1, which surpasses the data from last year, when Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA violent riots struck the city.