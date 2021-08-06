GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman Allegedly Shoots, Kills Victim on NYC Street

Video obtained by the New York Post showed a woman with a gun approach another woman and allegedly shoot and kill her on a Prospect Heights street Tuesday.

“The video shows a shooter wearing a purse walk up to 42-year-old Delia Johnson and shoot the unsuspecting victim in the head while she was having a conversation with some people sitting on the stoop of a building on Franklin Avenue near Prospect Place,” the outlet reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Once the victim fell to the ground, the alleged shooter reportedly fired off several additional shots. While neighbors ducked for cover, the suspect appeared to walk away and get into a white SUV.

Shocking video shows woman casually shoot victim dead on crowded NYC street https://t.co/VrWu76JZkN pic.twitter.com/FlrG9lL6dI — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2021

“Johnson was found unconscious and unresponsive afterwards, and she was pronounced dead after being taken to Interfaith Hospital,” police told the Post.

Shootings have increased 68 percent in 2021 compared to 2020 in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City, Breitbart News reported.

“On May 9, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that three people were wounded in a shooting in Times Square. At that point, the Daily Mail noted that NYC shooting incidents were up more than 80 percent from where they were at the same time in 2020 and up ’94 percent from 2019,'” the outlet said.

In July, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced the launch of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, according to Breitbart News.

“The office is part of Cuomo’s effort to flatten the curve of gun violence, which is raging in New York City despite the state’s stringent gun controls,” the report continued:

Cuomo also announced the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which “will be overseen by the New York State Department of Health and led by a Governor-appointed Gun Violence Prevention Coordinator who will coordinate an all-of-government approach to ensure that state and local programs are advancing unified gun violence prevention strategies.” He also noted that a “Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit within the New York State Police” is being launched. The focus of the trafficking interdiction unit will be on guns from out of state.

However, putting blame on guns from outside his state has long been one of Cuomo’s talking points.

“On September 17, 2015, he suggested New York’s surging gun violence was not his fault or proof of the failure of gun control, but was the fault of states ‘down south,'” the Breitbart News article concluded.