Female Officer Killed During Chicago Traffic Stop Shooting

A female Chicago police officer was shot and killed Saturday night just after 9 p.m. in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported the female officer and a male officer were shot during a traffic stop.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out three suspects, two males and a female, were in the car the officers had stopped and at least one of the three opened fire on the officers. The female officer was killed and the male officer was hospitalized.

The Herald-Review noted that the officers were able to return fire, wounding one of the suspects.

On Sunday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown held a press conference on the shooting of the officers and said the identity of the deceased would not be released until her family had been apprised of what had happened.

ABC 7 explained that Saturday night’s attack on the police officers “marks the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has actually been shot.”

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for all would-be gun purchasers and/or possessors. The process for getting a FOID card involves a background checks.

Moreover, Chicago is located in Cook County, which has an “assault weapon” ban.

