Aspiring Musician Shot, Killed in Broad Daylight in L.A. After Trying to Stop Fight over Shoe Raffle

26-year-old aspiring musician Jayren Bradford was shot and killed in broad daylight after he tried to break up a fight over a shoe raffle as he arrived at work at the Shoe Palace in the upscale Melrose neighborhood.

The shooting was captured on video:

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

Bradford was pronounced dead at the hospital. Colleagues say he was trying to break up a fight outside the Shoe Palace, the store he worked at. According to LAPD, the fight stemmed from an argument involving a shoe raffle outside the store. … “It was the employee, he was coming into work and he saw it happening and tried to deescalate it and they tried to jump him, they tried to surround him so he backed up. The guy just pulled out a gun and shot him,” said Adolfo who witnessed the altercation. … The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short hair wearing black shorts, black shirt and black shoes. He was last seen driving a Silver Toyota Camry with the license plate number BC10D32.

Local news outlet KTLA-5 reported that Bradford was striving to become a professional musician.

Friends mourned the deceased on social media:

I thank God for letting me see you one last time by sheer luck 😭💔

I love you so much @jayren_bradford

I’m so heartbroken 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V7Y54FisZi — ✨ (@eriikajo) August 12, 2021

Friends and coworkers leave flowers honoring Jayren Bradford who was killed trying to break up a fight at his job, Shoe Palace on Melrose. Story ⁦@CBSLA⁩ and KCAL9. pic.twitter.com/lfziGBqzNX — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) August 12, 2021

Crime has become an increasingly important issue to voters in California in the run-up to the Sep. 14 recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who has championed criminal justice reform.

